Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires Shares of 320 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $515,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $5,529,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $3,509,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,013,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded up $13.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,382.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,163.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,986.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,169.55.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

