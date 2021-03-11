Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to $35.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 123,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,366. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $19.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

