Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Total were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Total by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Total by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,454,000 after buying an additional 180,679 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Total by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,992,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Total by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Total stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.