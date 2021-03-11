Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TOL traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,444. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $58.11.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 529,719 shares of company stock worth $28,241,589. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

