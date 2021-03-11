Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $598.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

