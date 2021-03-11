TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1462638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $505.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

