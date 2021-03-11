Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TLYS opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.76 million, a PE ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

