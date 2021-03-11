Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TLYS opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.76 million, a PE ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

