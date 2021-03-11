Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 144,424 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 151,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.