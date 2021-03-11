Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.
About Tilly’s
Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
