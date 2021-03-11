Tieton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,969 shares during the period. Trecora Resources comprises about 2.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Trecora Resources worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 715,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 1,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

