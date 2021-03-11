Tieton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Apogee Enterprises comprises 3.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.57. 1,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

