thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €12.60 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.51 ($12.36).

FRA TKA opened at €11.61 ($13.65) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.11. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

