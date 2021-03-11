Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Thor Industries stock opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 583,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,776,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $21,581,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

