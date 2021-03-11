Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 59% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $374.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 127% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.00270023 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00063071 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.18 or 0.02553511 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,256,416,000 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.