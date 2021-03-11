TheStreet Upgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to B

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

