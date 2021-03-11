TheStreet Lowers Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $364.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

