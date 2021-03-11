TheStreet Lowers Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $364.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.
Spark Energy Company Profile
Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.