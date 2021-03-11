TheStreet Lowers Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.71. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 678,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 155,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 127.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

