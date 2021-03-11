TheStreet Downgrades Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) to C

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPKE opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.36. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $364.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 678,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 191,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 155,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

