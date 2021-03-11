The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.38

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 163084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,593,710. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $28,074,000.

The Western Union Company Profile (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.