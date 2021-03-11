The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $1,598,086.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake M. Grams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46.

On Monday, December 21st, Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of The Toro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $103.27.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

