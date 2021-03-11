The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Supreme Cannabis from $0.20 to $0.55 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

SPRWF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. The Supreme Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

