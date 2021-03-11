The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Trading 5.4% Higher

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 3,247,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,684,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Supreme Cannabis from $0.20 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

