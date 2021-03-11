The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,779 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of The Simply Good Foods worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $18,165,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

SMPL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,691. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

