The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) COO David B. Sewell Sells 21,671 Shares

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $706.10 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $706.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $708.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.