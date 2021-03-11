The Sandbox Trading 34.3% Higher This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $348.26 million and $199.13 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,266,194 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.