The Pulse Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPNI) Short Interest Down 83.8% in February

The Pulse Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPNI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the February 11th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TPNI remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,764. The Pulse Network has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

The Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement.

