The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $225.00. The company traded as high as $167.50 and last traded at $167.41, with a volume of 2530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.27.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,839 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.