The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $119.77 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

