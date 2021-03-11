The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

THG opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

