The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) to “Conviction-Buy”

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AHKSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.96. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

