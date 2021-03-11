The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) to “Conviction-Buy”

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AHKSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.96. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Asahi Kasei
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.
