The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $200.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.08.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $219.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $227.27.
In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
