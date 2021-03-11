The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $200.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.08.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $219.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $227.27.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

