The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give General Electric (NYSE:GE) a $15.00 Price Target

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been given a $15.00 price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE GE traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,949,305. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

