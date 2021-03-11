The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give General Electric (NYSE:GE) a $15.00 Price Target

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been given a $15.00 price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.
GE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
NYSE GE traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,949,305. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.