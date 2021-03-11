The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.81

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.81 and last traded at $81.60, with a volume of 4411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,172,000 after purchasing an additional 380,667 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Brink’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,908,000 after acquiring an additional 410,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,770,000 after purchasing an additional 356,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Brink’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 204,842 shares in the last quarter.

About The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.