Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Thales currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. Thales has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

