TG Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

