Texas South Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXSO) Short Interest Down 98.0% in February

Texas South Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXSO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the February 11th total of 410,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,486,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TXSO remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,216,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,755. Texas South Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Texas South Energy
