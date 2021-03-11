TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 19,100 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

