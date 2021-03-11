Tether (USDT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92.74 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $37.50 billion and $92.74 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00501311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.13 or 0.00528692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.06 or 0.00496319 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 39,038,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,492,616,366 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

