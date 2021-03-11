Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Short Interest Update

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the February 11th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TEGR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 15,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile
