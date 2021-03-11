Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.16.

TS stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

