Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Shares of TS stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tenaris by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tenaris by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 134,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

