TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $28.81 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

