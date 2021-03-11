TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TELUS has decreased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 106.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

