Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 13,606,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,336,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $958.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tellurian by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.