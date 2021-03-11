Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $390.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $413.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

