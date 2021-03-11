Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 4.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $27,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 259,434 shares of company stock valued at $58,649,585 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $13.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.61. 85,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,857. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.15 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

