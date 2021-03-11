Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,434 shares of company stock valued at $58,649,585. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average of $219.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.53 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

