Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of TECK opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

