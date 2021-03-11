Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $45,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $181.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.04. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.