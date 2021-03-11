Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,965 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $32,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.