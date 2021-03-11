Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $207.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.18.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

